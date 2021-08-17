springfield-news-sun logo
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
53 minutes ago

These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court:

Tyrone Coran, 43: burglary.

Matthew L. Brickman, 37, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Tommie L. Butler, 52, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.

Eren M. Binkley, 30, of Springfield: failure to comply with order of signal of police officer.

Erin Lynn Nicole, 32, of Springfield: possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Melissa M. Allender, 32, of Springfield: four counts of endangering children.

Noah M. Miller, 23, of Springfield: unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jay D. Hague, 43, of New Lebanon: domestic violence.

David C. Caroppoli, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Darta Robinson, 26, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Joseph M. Denson Jr., 51, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua L. Gilbert, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Margaret Worthington, 35, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.

