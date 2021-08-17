These 13 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court:
Tyrone Coran, 43: burglary.
Matthew L. Brickman, 37, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Tommie L. Butler, 52, of Springfield: abduction, domestic violence.
Eren M. Binkley, 30, of Springfield: failure to comply with order of signal of police officer.
Erin Lynn Nicole, 32, of Springfield: possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Melissa M. Allender, 32, of Springfield: four counts of endangering children.
Noah M. Miller, 23, of Springfield: unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Jay D. Hague, 43, of New Lebanon: domestic violence.
David C. Caroppoli, 40, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Darta Robinson, 26, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Joseph M. Denson Jr., 51, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Joshua L. Gilbert, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.
Margaret Worthington, 35, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapon, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs.