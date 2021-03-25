Clark County appoints members to new law enforcement advisory team

“The organizing committee selected a diverse group representing African-American, Hispanic, LGBTQ, minority faith, clergy and geographical perspectives,” Flax Wilt said previously. “Each member was selected based on their interest, their background and experience and their ability to represent the diversity of the community.”

Explore 6 Springfield school alumni receive Alumni of Distinction Award

Members of the team will include:

Janea Ivory, of German Twp., will serve as chairperson

Adam Banks, of Springfield, will serve as vice-chairperson

Pat Banaszak, of Bethel Twp., will serve as secretary

Karlos Marshall, of Springfield

Truman Harris, of Springfield

Ashley Harris, of Springfield

Maria Goeser, of German Twp.

Monserrate Salas, of Springfield

Samina Ahmed, of Springfield

Carl Ruby, of Green Twp.

Jeff Meyer of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, non-voting member

Melanie Flax Wilt, president of the Board of Clark County Commissioners, non-voting member

Michelle Noble, assistant county administrator for the Board of Clark County Commissioners, non-voting member

CCLEAT was established in July 2020 to work with the sheriff’s office to give minorities and all community members, “a stronger voice in law enforcement standards in our community and ensure that Clark County is a community where all residents have safe and equal protection under the law,” a statement from the county said.

The team was established in the wake of social justice protests nationwide that took place after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man while in Minneapolis Police custody in May. Floyd’s death renewed conversations about police brutality and systemic racism in the country and prompted massive protests throughout the summer.