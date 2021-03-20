6 Springfield school alumni receive Alumni of Distinction Award

Larry Edwin Ray, of Washington, DC - He is a self-employed attorney, mediator, arbitrator and executive coach, and he serves as a Senior Adjunct Professor at both The George Washington University School of Law and Capital Law School in Columbus, OH. Ray graduated from Capital University Law School, J.D., in 1977 and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with honors in 1974 from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH. Ray was the first prosecutor in the United States in charge of a mediation of crimes program; the first Director of the American Bar Association Dispute Resolution Section and the first Director of the National Association for Community Mediation.

Larry Edwin Ray

Ronald V. Rhine, of Springfield - He became a United States Marine Corp recruit after high school graduation in 1956 before being honorable discharged in 1960. He then became employed at the Springfield International Harvester Company Plant where he was a member of the United Automobile Workers and a Union Steward. He was later a Committee Man and advanced to President of UAW 402, representing 6,500 Springfield area workers, then he became a UAW staff representative. Rhine was also elected to the Ohio State House of Representatives in 1999 and served one term.

Ronald V. Rhine

Jerald L. Tillman, of Columbus - He is the owner of the Jerald L. Tillman Insurance Agency, the publisher and CEO of “SuccessGuide” and the Founder, President/CEO of the National African-American Insurance Association, the only national minority insurance association in the United States. Tillman graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in general business in 1974 from Miami University and from Nationwide Insurance in Professional Insurance and Sales Training Courses. He has also been presenting training and development seminars in Ohio since 1997.

Jerald L. Tillman

Dr. Abdul Wasey, of Bethlehem, PA - He is presently an Emergency Medicine Attending Physician at St. Luke’s University Health Network. Wasey received his Doctor of Medicine in 2017 at Brown University, Providence, RI, graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2013 from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Biochemistry and Minors in Cognitive Science & International Development Studies, and completed an Emergency Medicine Residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network.

Dr. Abdul Wasey

Kiki Follrath Wilson, of Atlanta - She joined the world-recognized Atlanta Symphony Chorus, led by renowned choral master Robert Shaw, and traveled with the famous group. She sang for 18 years with Shaw, and after his death, became an Executive Producer, Director, Writer and fundraiser for over 10 years. Her documentary “Robert Shaw – Man of Many Voices” was the winner of several Best Documentary Awards. Wilson earned her Masters in Music Performance Conducting in 1977 at Northwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1974 from Washington University.