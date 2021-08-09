Clark, Champaign health districts host weekly COVID clinics through August

Here is where you can find vaccine clinics in Clark County, according to the CCCHD calendar. All clinics will be held through August.

CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Springfield Farmer’s Market, 117 S. Fountain Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Explore New state bill could provide tax relief to Clark County commercial property owners

The Champaign Health District hosts a clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at CHD, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-484-1605. All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are available.

Clark County had 14,501 coronavirus cases and 310 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,534 cases and 60 deaths.

As of Friday, 60,124 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and 42% have been fully vaccinated. In Champaign County, 14,587 vaccination shots have been given. Just over 37% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 34% have been fully vaccinated.