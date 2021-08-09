Clark, Champaign health districts host weekly COVID clinics through August

Clinics are continuing as the Clark County Combined and Champaign Health Districts work to get more people vaccinated as cases of the coronavirus rise.
United Senior Services has partnered with the Clark County Combined Health District to offer two clinics this month.
The first clinic is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, the second Aug. 31. Anyone 12 and older can get their vaccine. USS membership is not required and the clinics are open to the community. Identification is required, and minors must be accompanied by an adult and have permission from a legal guardian.
The Springfield City School District also partnered with the CCCHD to host a vaccine clinic for the first dose from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday at the high school gym, 701 E. Home Road.
The health district also hosts several other vaccine clinics a week. There are three locations scheduled throughout August, and walk-ins are welcome.
Here is where you can find vaccine clinics in Clark County, according to the CCCHD calendar. All clinics will be held through August.
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Springfield Farmer’s Market, 117 S. Fountain Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Champaign Health District hosts a clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays at CHD, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68.
To schedule an appointment, call 937-484-1605. All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are available.
Clark County had 14,501 coronavirus cases and 310 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,534 cases and 60 deaths.
As of Friday, 60,124 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and 42% have been fully vaccinated. In Champaign County, 14,587 vaccination shots have been given. Just over 37% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 34% have been fully vaccinated.