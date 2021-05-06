Springfield man indicted after allegedly giving juvenile gun, telling him to shoot inside apartment

A Springfield man has been indicted after allegedly giving a juvenile a gun and then instructing him to shot inside an apartment.
Deontre Bailey, 26, was indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on charges of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and improperly furnishing a firearm in a motor vehicle.
As of Thursday afternoon, he was not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail.
On April 20, Springfield Police Division officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Primm Drive on a report of “shots being fired into the occupied habitation,” according to an affidavit filed in the cases.
Officers at the scene were met by a witness, who said she was leaving an apartment when she saw a silver sedan pull up beside her. Bailey and a juvenile were inside the car, the affidavit said, and started asking the witness where someone lived.
“(Juvenile) then stated to Bailey ‘give me the piece’ at which time Bailey reached under his driver’s seat and handed off the handgun to the juvenile,” the affidavit said.
The juvenile “racked the gun” and asked the witness again where the person lived and when the witness refused to answer, Bailey then instructed him to shoot, according to the affidavit.
The victim inside the apartment was unharmed.
The juvenile has been indicted in Clark County Juvenile Court on four counts of improperly discharging into a habitation, the affidavit said.