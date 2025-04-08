Victor’s Taco Shop to open second location in Springfield

The fast-food, Mexican restaurant is located at 1200 N. Bechtle Ave. in the former space of Rapid Fired Pizza. The pizza shop closed in February 2024 after it had been seeking to hire a new owner operator.

Jonathan Gaytan, co-owner of Victor’s Taco Shop, said they wanted to open a restaurant on the other side of town that was closer to Wittenberg University and the highway.

Victor’s other restaurant location in Springfield is located at 1929 E. Main St.

The 2,000 square foot building will feature a dine-in area with seating for around 60 people. There will not be a drive-thru, but customers will be able to place an order next month and get it brought out to them — similar to what Olive Garden does.

Victor’s is known for offering the same quality food as a traditional sit-down Mexican restaurant, Gaytan said. Customer favorites include Carne Asada Fries, Breakfast Burritos, Birria Tacos, Super Nachos and Taco Bowls.

Victor’s is now serving margaritas and domestic canned and bottle beers at its location in Washington Twp. Gaytan said he plans to apply for a liquor license for the new Springfield location and eventually offer these types of beverages at their other existing locations.

Gaytan is in the midst of building a food truck to sit at their Lima store, which burnt down in February. They do have plans to rebuild, but that’s expected to be done by the end of this year.

The food truck will then be used for festivals or large catering orders

The Springfield Victor’s will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. This is Victor’s 16th location.

In the future, Victor’s hopes to expand to Cincinnati and open a location in Vandalia and another in Columbus.

For more information, visit victorstacoshopohio.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.