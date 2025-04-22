By Golly’s opens Wednesday in Springfield, two guests will win free burgers for a year

There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. followed by a live DJ, bouncy house and face painting from 4 to 8 p.m.

“We look forward to opening our doors to the residents of Springfield, and delivering a quality operation, good food, and fun destination for the community to enjoy with friends and family,” said Chief Operating Officer Heather Frye.

By Golly’s originally started in Milford in 1983 and is known for its burgers, chicken wings, hand-cut waffle fries and festive environment.

“We know we want to grow outside of Cincinnati,” Owner Lance Sizemore previously said. “We’ve been looking at Dayton, Springfield, Lexington and Louisville as our next market.”

The restaurant offers a diverse menu with gluten-free options including a dedicated gluten-free fryer. It’s gluten-free buns, pizza crusts and hoagie rolls are sourced from Sunny Marie’s, a local company.

The most popular burger on the menu is By Golly’s Bacon & Cheddar Burger featuring the restaurant’s signature By Golly sauce. The burgers are made from a premium blend of fresh ground chuck and sirloin beef.

Those who order the wings should try the OMG sauce. Sizemore described it as a little spicier than “hot,” with a good flavor. Other popular sauces include the Sweet Thai Chili and Carolina Gold.

By Golly’s has a capacity of 140 people indoors with an outdoor patio that seats 20 guests.

MORE DETAILS

The restaurant is located in the former space of Roosters at 1720 N. Bechtle Ave. It’s open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Happy Hour is 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with half-off select appetizers and drink specials. Those that were a toga during Happy Hour on Tuesday will receive a free Toga Burger.

In the future, the restaurant plans to host cornhole leagues, live music, classic car cruise-ins and Keno.

For more information, visit bygollys.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@ByGollysSpringfield).