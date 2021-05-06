X

Fire marshal investigation cause of South Burnett Road house fire

Fire fighters responded to South Burnett Road on May 6, 2021, after a house fire was reported. BILL LACKEY / STAFF
Fire fighters responded to South Burnett Road on May 6, 2021, after a house fire was reported. BILL LACKEY / STAFF

News | Updated 28 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A fire marshal is investigating what caused a South Burnett Road in Springfield Thursday.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

ExploreKey COVID metric tied to mask mandate decreases for third straight week

South Burnett Road is closed in the 300 block as fire fighters remain on scene

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic, but no flames were visible from the street.

The design of the home made the fire difficult to fight, with fire fighters dealing with extreme heat in small spaces, according to the fire department.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.