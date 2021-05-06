Fire marshal investigation cause of South Burnett Road house fire

A fire marshal is investigating what caused a South Burnett Road in Springfield Thursday.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
South Burnett Road is closed in the 300 block as fire fighters remain on scene
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the attic, but no flames were visible from the street.
The design of the home made the fire difficult to fight, with fire fighters dealing with extreme heat in small spaces, according to the fire department.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.