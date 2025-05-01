‘Copters and pyrotechnics: Expect noise with 178th training this weekend

If you hear noise, don’t call 911, wing asks
A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the174th Attack Wing, performs post-flight maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper on Mar. 10, 2025 at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base in Springfield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes)

37 minutes ago
If you hear unusual noises or see unusual sights this weekend near the Springfield-Beckley Airport in coming days, fear not. The Ohio Air National Guard’s 178th Wing is simply in training.

The 178th Wing is scheduled to hold a military training exercise Friday through Sunday at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

ExploreSpringfield base demonstrates capabilities in ‘Advanced Wrath’ exercises

“This is a routine exercise to ensure all airmen assigned to the wing are prepared for any scenarios they might encounter and know what procedures to take in the event of a real-world emergencies,” the wing said in a statement.

The exercise will involve the use of blanks and pyrotechnics to provide a “realistic training environment,” the unit said.

Those in the area near the base may hear gunshots or explosions during the exercise, the wing warned.

There may also be greater aircraft traffic in the area, including helicopters.

“Please do not call 911 to report gunfire, explosions, or unusual activity on the base during that time,” the wing asked residents.

About 1,500 people work on the Springfield Air National Guard Base, about 400 of them full-time.

