‘Copters and pyrotechnics: Expect noise with 178th training this weekend

“This is a routine exercise to ensure all airmen assigned to the wing are prepared for any scenarios they might encounter and know what procedures to take in the event of a real-world emergencies,” the wing said in a statement.

The exercise will involve the use of blanks and pyrotechnics to provide a “realistic training environment,” the unit said.

Those in the area near the base may hear gunshots or explosions during the exercise, the wing warned.

There may also be greater aircraft traffic in the area, including helicopters.

“Please do not call 911 to report gunfire, explosions, or unusual activity on the base during that time,” the wing asked residents.

About 1,500 people work on the Springfield Air National Guard Base, about 400 of them full-time.