City of New Carlisle to install StoryWalk, launch new website

“We have been planning this permanent installation since Fall 2020. Our community has had a wonderful response to the temporary StoryWalks that we have had, including some in partnership with Clark County Parks, and so we are very excited to offer them stories on a more permanent basis,” said Freeman.

The hope for the StoryWalk is to cultivate a love of stories and nature, and provide a new way for kids of all ages and families to enjoy the city walking trails and stories provided by the library.

In other recent action, the city announced it is debuting its new website on Tuesday, June 1.

This comes after more than 10 years of usage of the city’s previous website. The current site has served the city for well over a decade, but is no longer fully compatible with the needs of the current population, according to New Carlisle City Manager Randy Bridge.

“It’s coming along very well, we had to delay it by a couple of weeks, but it will be launching on June 1,” said Bridge.

The new site is being developed by Digital Graphics, a local business in New Carlisle. The site will be more user-friendly and easier to navigate.

“It will be much, much improved. It’s way more user-friendly, it is mobile friendly, it is organized a lot better, it’s a lot more informative, and a lot more descriptive of the services we offer in the city. It’s a complete night and day difference with our current website,” said Bridge.