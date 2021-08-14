City events focus on back-to-school needs, fun

Crystal Cox and Rachel Sweatfield and their families were glad to get the donated backpacks that included hygiene items and free books, divided for boys and girls, as part of the South Side Giveback.

“It’s a huge weight off us and it’s a chance to get out of the house for a day, to socialize,” Sweatfield said.

Edna Chapman, who attends Church of Jesus and is also the principal at Hayward Middle School, sees firsthand the items students do and don’t have and the difference an event such as this makes.

“We’re thrilled about the partnerships. The school supplies in our district are being provided and the community said what else is needed and I love seeing that they are filling it,” she said.

Johnson secured several partnerships for the event resulting in donations including upgraded backpacks attendees could enter to win with character-themes such as Batman, Paw Patrol and others. She also brought in universities such as Wittenberg, Central State and other groups.

“Our mission is people, to bring love back to our community,” said Johnson.

The air was filled with the aroma of funnel cakes and other foods. Shopping was also plentiful at the farmers market where a variety of goods and services were offered.

There was also fun with the appearance of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Young Carnita Crowley, who turns 3 next week, happened to wear a shirt depicting Minnie and shyly approached the two cartoon icons.

She eventually got and gave multiple hugs and came away smiling to the delight of grandmother Carma Williams.

Other organizations contributing to Saturday’s events included the Young Black Professionals and Businesses in Springfield, Dream Vision and the Conscious Connect.