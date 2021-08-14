City events focus on back-to-school needs, fun

It was a one-stop shop between the historic Gammon House and the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center on Saturday afternoon. People could shop, get back-to-school items, grooming, food and just have fun and socialize on a sunny summer day.
The community benefited when numerous organizations combined for the special events, including the Family & Friends Comm-Unity Day and Gammon House Farmers Market. Families could get set for the new academic year with free backpacks, water bottles, hygiene items, haircuts, braiding and nail care and books.
Already the sight of a monthly food giveaway and annual festival events, Church of Jesus Family Worship Center Pastor Roseann Pratt and program coordinator and food pantry director Charlotte Johnson saw a chance to focus on further community needs this year.
“I am a community person and it takes the whole village. There is need and people can realize this is where to get it,” said Pratt.
As many of the families at the event have students who will attend Springfield City Schools, where school supplies will be provided for students this year, they were still left with other items to provide, which is where this event filled a gap.
Crystal Cox and Rachel Sweatfield and their families were glad to get the donated backpacks that included hygiene items and free books, divided for boys and girls, as part of the South Side Giveback.
“It’s a huge weight off us and it’s a chance to get out of the house for a day, to socialize,” Sweatfield said.
Edna Chapman, who attends Church of Jesus and is also the principal at Hayward Middle School, sees firsthand the items students do and don’t have and the difference an event such as this makes.
“We’re thrilled about the partnerships. The school supplies in our district are being provided and the community said what else is needed and I love seeing that they are filling it,” she said.
Johnson secured several partnerships for the event resulting in donations including upgraded backpacks attendees could enter to win with character-themes such as Batman, Paw Patrol and others. She also brought in universities such as Wittenberg, Central State and other groups.
“Our mission is people, to bring love back to our community,” said Johnson.
The air was filled with the aroma of funnel cakes and other foods. Shopping was also plentiful at the farmers market where a variety of goods and services were offered.
There was also fun with the appearance of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Young Carnita Crowley, who turns 3 next week, happened to wear a shirt depicting Minnie and shyly approached the two cartoon icons.
She eventually got and gave multiple hugs and came away smiling to the delight of grandmother Carma Williams.
Other organizations contributing to Saturday’s events included the Young Black Professionals and Businesses in Springfield, Dream Vision and the Conscious Connect.