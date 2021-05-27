Charges pending in Springfield crash involving motorcycle that injured 2 people

Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing in a motorcycle crash that injured two people, according to a Springfield Police Division crash report.
The report provides no other detail on the potential charges.
Meanwhile the two people injured in the crash in which one person was transported by CareFlight are no longer listed as hospital patients.
Emergency crews were called around 5:38 p.m. on May 18 to the 1100 block of North Limestone Street near the intersection of McCreight Avenue, according to a crash report.
A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling south on North Limestone Street in the left lane when a Toyota Camry attempted to cross the street from a private driveway at Walgreens going west into Speedway.
The driver of the Toyota failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, struck the front of it, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected, the report stated.
The passenger then went airborne over the Toyota and landed on the hood of a third vehicle, which was partially stopped in the road in the right southbound lane of North Limestone Street.
Both passengers of the motorcycle were injured. One person was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and the other to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the report stated.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
No other injuries were reported.