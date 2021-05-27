Charges pending in Springfield crash involving motorcycle that injured 2 people

A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling south on North Limestone Street in the left lane when a Toyota Camry attempted to cross the street from a private driveway at Walgreens going west into Speedway.

The driver of the Toyota failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, struck the front of it, causing the driver and passenger to be ejected, the report stated.

The passenger then went airborne over the Toyota and landed on the hood of a third vehicle, which was partially stopped in the road in the right southbound lane of North Limestone Street.

Both passengers of the motorcycle were injured. One person was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital and the other to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the report stated.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

No other injuries were reported.