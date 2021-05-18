Two injured, including one flown to hospital after Springfield crash

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them flown via medical helicopter, after a crash involving a motorcycle on North Limestone Street in Springfield.
Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of N. Limestone St. near the intersection with McCreight Avenue at 5:38 p.m., according to Springfield dispatch records.
Both of the injured people were riding on the motorcycle, with the driver being flown to the hospital by CareFlight.
