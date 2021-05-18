springfield-news-sun logo
Two injured, including one flown to hospital after Springfield crash

Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH
Premier Health's CareFlight Air and Mobile medical helicopter. PROVIDED/PREMIER HEALTH

Credit: Wm Jones

Credit: Wm Jones

News | 21 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of them flown via medical helicopter, after a crash involving a motorcycle on North Limestone Street in Springfield.

Emergency crews were called to the 1100 block of N. Limestone St. near the intersection with McCreight Avenue at 5:38 p.m., according to Springfield dispatch records.

Both of the injured people were riding on the motorcycle, with the driver being flown to the hospital by CareFlight.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

