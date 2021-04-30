Charges filed against 3 teens in Bellefontaine shooting; police continue investigation

The 13-year-old had been reported missing by his mother earlier Thursday, police said.

The investigation began Wednesday night after a gunshot victim showed up at Mary Rutan Hospital on Wednesday night.

He walked into the Emergency Department around 9:20 p.m., according to a release from police.

The victim, identified as Joseph Ropp, 29, was shot twice and seeking medical attention for his injuries.

Based on information Ropp and his girlfriend told police, “the victim described being shot after two men approached him near Smoker’s Paradise at the Hyland Hills Plaza,” the release stated.

Ropp was later transferred to Grant Hospital in Columbus for further treatment, police said.

The investigation in ongoing by Bellefontaine police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenner at 937-599-1010.