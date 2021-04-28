Clark County Sheriff’s Office says dashcam footage of pursuit “does not show a pedestrian being struck”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a report of a pedestrian being struck while deputies were in pursuit of a person Tuesday.
A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car on Light Street around noon, according to 911 dispatchers. The male reportedly suffered a leg injury.
A review of dash camera footage from the pursuit “does not show a pedestrian being struck or anywhere near the pursuit,” Maj. Chris Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“We have a report on the pursuit and the criminal portion of this case, however, it is still in the process and not ready for release yet,” Clark said.
Clark said a man was treated at Springfield Regional Medical Center “claiming he was struck.”
Both the Springfield Police Division and Ohio State Highway Patrol told the Springfield News-Sun the sheriff’s office is the only department handling the case.
Clark said OSHP originally took the “pedestrian strike” case however, “due to some developing intel” they are no longer handling it as a “crash” and are not taking a report on it.