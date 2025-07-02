Monroe Meadows housing development opens in New Carlisle

Monroe Meadows, which is west of Ohio State Route 235 and Addison Carlisle Road, is north of the Northwoods subdivision and on the north side of New Carlisle, at 201 Monroe Way.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with Arbor Homes and are eager to welcome new residents to our beloved community,” Hall said.

The site, being developed by Arbor Homes, is on 79 acres where 300 single-family homes will be built.

The housing layouts include 12 floor plans with multiple elevation styles per floor plan. Structural options include basements, sunrooms and room extensions; interior options such as gourmet kitchen and deluxe master bathrooms; vinyl siding and masonry, according to the plan.

Homes selling faster than they can build them

The homes will start at $247,000, according to Larry Underwood, community sales manager with Arbor Homes.

“We sold over 30 homes in a matter of a couple months,” Underwood said.

A lot of the homes have been built already, but Arbor Homes is selling them faster than it can start building new homes.

“That’s a good position to be in, for the customer and us, because it closes out the neighborhood faster and keeps everything in even flow. It’s really nice,” Underwood said.

No one has moved into their new homes yet, Underwood said, but the first closing should be next month. He said they should be able to sell all the homes in two to three years, which could bring about 1,200 residents to the city.

“It’s bringing substantial growth to the area and tax revenue for the city,” he said. “Not only does it bring tax dollars, it also brings the ability to make the infrastructure better, better schools, which equals better teaching and everything involved. Better academics, better athletics, you name it.”

Hundreds of new homes could mean more than 2,000 new residents

A grand opening was held last month for Reserve at Honey Creek, which is located on the east side of Ohio 235, just north of the Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge dealership and across the street from the Vancrest senior living community.

D.R. Horton, the builder for the project, is developing the 150-acre Brubaker farm property with plans for 360 single-family homes, which could mean close to 1,000 new residents. These homes are priced in the mid-$200,000s to the mid-$300,000s.

The two new open housing developments, which broke ground in June 2024, will bring 660 total new homes to the city, which currently has about 5,500 residents.

Businesses are already responding to the expected surge of residents. McDonald’s and Taco Bell opened restaurants in New Carlisle in late 2024, while Dollar Tree opened a store this spring.

The city developed a plan over the past few years to bring in the new housing developments and businesses, officials said previously, which allows the tax burden to be spread amongst more people and not raise it on those already there.

As for any more known businesses moving into the city, officials previously said the planning and zoning department has obtained permits for Modern Day Flooring, which will build a 3,200 square-foot business on the Main Street corridor, and Bath Masters recently submitted permits for signage in their building on West Jefferson Street.

For more information on Monroe Meadows, visit yourarborhome.com or contact Underwood at larry.underwood@yourarborhome.com or 513-490-6370.