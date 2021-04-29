Greenon to hold community, public auctions for items from old schools

According to the district, the schedule for all auctions and item pick-up is:

May 1-6: Community/group locker door auction

May 7-17: Indian Valley public auction

May 20-30: Greenon High School public auction and Enon Primary School auction

May 26-28: Indian Valley item pick-up

May 28: Indian Valley scrap pick-up

June 9-11: Locker door auction pick-up, Greenon High School items pick-up, and Enon Primary item pick-up

To be determined: Greenon High School scrap pick-up

Those interested in the auctions should create a bidder account at govdeals.com/register before Saturday. For instructions on what to do after you create an account, visit the district’s website.

After this school year, Indian Valley Intermediate and Greenon Junior/Senior High School will be demolished following the auctions and pick-up of items. Enon Primary will continue to be used as a preschool, the district’s board office, an auxiliary gym space and a storage facility.

After the Greenon Junior/Senior High School has been demolished, the school board will offer free pick-up of bricks from the building for anyone interested in a keepsake, the website stated. There will be no cost for the bricks. Dates and pick-up times will be shared this summer.

The new Greenon schools K-12 campus will open with students and staff on Tuesday, Sept. 7.