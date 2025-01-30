Champaign YMCA names Urbana native as next CEO

Greg Hower was named as the Champaign Family YMCA’s next CEO after former CEO Paul Waldsmith retired at the end of 2024. He will begin his new role on Feb. 24. Contributed

Jan 30, 2025
The Champaign Family YMCA board of directors has chosen an Urbana native as its next CEO “after a nationwide search.”

Greg Hower was named as the new CEO and will begin his role on Feb. 24.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Champaign Family YMCA as CEO after four years away. This organization has always been close to my heart, and I’m excited to rejoin such an incredible team and community,” he said.

Hower is taking over the role from former CEO Paul Waldsmith, who retired at the end of 2024 after a nearly 36-year career working for five YMCA facilities.

With over 15 years of experience in nonprofit management, educational leadership and program development, Hower most recently served as the Urbana City Schools athletic director, where he oversaw the athletic programs for over 550 student-athletes each year, managed a district-wide budget and supervised more than 95 coaches, volunteers and staff.

“Hower is a dedicated community leader,” according to YMCA officials. “He has demonstrated a proven ability to lead diverse teams, engage stakeholders, and build sustainable, impactful programs that serve people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Before his role with Urbana schools, Hower spent nearly eight years at the Champaign Family YMCA as the Membership, Marketing & Sports Director where he managed day-to-day operations. While at the Y, he expanded program offerings, increased membership and revenue, and developed community partnerships, according to the agency.

“We are very excited with our selection of Greg as our next CEO, and look forward to our future under his leadership,” said search committee chairperson Lin Giampetro.

The Champaign Family YMCA board formed a search committee in the fall, which was helped by Ohio Alliance of YMCAs staff and the YMCA of the USA, and interviewed finalists this month.

