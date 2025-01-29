Springfield restaurant closes, keeping catering side open

“Making (this) decision did not come lightly by far ... We’ve built strong foundations in Springfield,” Nina told the News-Sun. “We love catering. There’s nothing like seeing people smile when they eat your food. That’s a great feeling.”

“All Seasons Restaurant last day of business will be today at 5 p.m. All Seasons Catering will continue to service the community and surrounding areas,” a Jan. 24 social media post by the couple said. “We thank and appreciate everyone’s support throughout the years in the restaurant.”

The business operated with a food truck for about two years before moving into the Mitchell Boulevard location in 2020, amidst the pandemic. It featured home-cooked BBQ and Caribbean meals.

“Springfield has been good to us in many ways ... We’re not leaving Mitchell Boulevard,” Troy said. “Springfield will still get catering from us ... we don’t know what the future is going to bring.”

Nina said they are still booked all the way through this year with catering, and can do small or large orders. She said they have catering anyone from two people to 518 people.

All Seasons won first place in 2024 and second place in 2023 in the Best of Springfield’s Best Caterer category.

The business was also one of two local restaurants to get vandalized last summer. The doors were shattered and items inside were torn and thrown around, according to police reports.

“Of course we were upset. This is our livelihood,” Troy Wheat said previously, “but who knew getting our door kicked in would be the biggest blessing? We’ve received nothing but love from the community.”

Wheat said at the time he was excited to continue the journey with the restaurant moving forward.

According to a post on the “Budd Dairy Food Hall” Instagram page, Wheat may open a new place in Columbus called The Jerk Spot at 1086 N. Fourth St.

However, the Wheat’s did not yet confirm the Columbus business.