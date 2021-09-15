Champaign County’s Mad River Twp. will decide on fire levy

Voters residing in Mad River Twp. in Champaign County will decide on a fire levy for their township this November.
The five-year, renewal levy — set at 0.5 mills — is expected to generate $19,800 annually, costing the owner of a $100,000 home about $7.98 per year, according to figures provided by the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.
The money generated through the renewal levy would fund fire protection and EMS services for the township’s nearly 3,000 residents.
Mad River Twp. Trustee Brent Laughman told the News-Sun that because the township does not have a fire and emergency services agency of its own, it forms contracts with surrounding townships to service its residents. Half of Mad River Twp. is serviced by Johnson-Saint Paris Joint Fire District, while residents on the other side of the township are serviced by German Twp. Fire and EMS, based in Clark County.