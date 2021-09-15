springfield-news-sun logo
X

Champaign County’s Mad River Twp. will decide on fire levy

A member of the German Twp. fire department rushes into position to attack the flames consuming a mobile home. German Twp.'s fire department services half of Mad River Twp. in Champaign County.
Caption
A member of the German Twp. fire department rushes into position to attack the flames consuming a mobile home. German Twp.'s fire department services half of Mad River Twp. in Champaign County.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
17 minutes ago
Money generated through renewal would fund fire protection and EMS services.

Voters residing in Mad River Twp. in Champaign County will decide on a fire levy for their township this November.

The five-year, renewal levy — set at 0.5 mills — is expected to generate $19,800 annually, costing the owner of a $100,000 home about $7.98 per year, according to figures provided by the Champaign County Auditor’s Office.

The money generated through the renewal levy would fund fire protection and EMS services for the township’s nearly 3,000 residents.

Mad River Twp. Trustee Brent Laughman told the News-Sun that because the township does not have a fire and emergency services agency of its own, it forms contracts with surrounding townships to service its residents. Half of Mad River Twp. is serviced by Johnson-Saint Paris Joint Fire District, while residents on the other side of the township are serviced by German Twp. Fire and EMS, based in Clark County.

ExploreClark County’s initial American Rescue Plan Act dollars to cover $1.38 million of pandemic revenue loss

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Ohio Lt. Gov. visits Small Business Development Center in Springfield
4
These 16 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top