Champaign County woman is crowned 2021 Miss Ohio

Miss South Central Ohio Lora Current of Rosewood was crowned 2021 Miss Ohio on Saturday night at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield.
Current, 20, is a Troy Christian High School graduate and Ohio State University senior majoring in social work. She was one of 23 candidates.
“Along with celebrating the one hundredth year anniversary of Miss Ohio and Miss America, I am excited to continue my involvement with Ohio’s youth and promote literacy and education,” Current posted on social media.
Her talent is tap dance, and her social impact initiative is #ReadOn: Empowering Literacy, Learning and Leadership, according to the Miss Ohio Scholarship Program website.