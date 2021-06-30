Champaign County: Sounds of Summer series to echo again

As some groups and performers are just starting again or haven’t gone back out yet, Callicoat had an advantage of having several who were contracted for the 2020 series that was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to honor those artists who were canceled and we’re excited to have a season with them,” she said.

The Shifferly Road Band is a nine-piece group that does covers of modern country, classic rock and pop. The event will be complemented by a chicken dinner by the Rotary Club followed by fireworks later in the evening.

Callicoat said there’s been a lot of talk of people wanting to get back out again, and this event will be a good measuring stick for that. Chicken meals will also be available for carryout for those who don’t want to stay.

For the first time, the CCAC will partner with Urbana’s Freshwater Farms of Ohio for two shows at its grounds at 2624 N. US 68. Springfield country music performer Ryan Mundy will play July 17, and Champaign County’s own singer-songwriter Daniel Dye will perform his blend of Americana, roots and folk on July 23; both shows are at 7 p.m., and food and drinks will be available from Freshwater Farms.

In August, the series shifts to Harmon Park in St. Paris for the final two shows. Popular singer and musician Noah Back, a return performer to the series, will cover several genres on Aug. 15, while Bill Purk & the Muleskinner Band will bring its diverse sound to close the series on Aug. 22.

These shows will be at 6 p.m., and food trucks will set up.

Callicoat said one good sign could be that in her years with the CCAC, none of the Summer Sounds concerts has been rained out and she hopes the luck holds out this year, too.

“I’ve probably just jinxed myself,” she said, laughing.

Show attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets. A new feature the CCAC purchased for wheelchair users is Access Trax, a surface that accommodates wheelchairs more easily.

Callicoat hopes people will enjoy getting out to attend live performances again and is already looking forward to Summer Sounds 2022.

For more information on Summer Sounds, go to the CCAC’s website (online at www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org/) or go to the CCAC’s social media pages.

HOW TO GO

What: Summer Sounds series presents the Shifferly Road Band

Where: Grimes Field, 1636 N. Main St., Urbana

When: 7 p.m. Sunday

Admission: Free

More info: Champaign County Arts Council’s Facebook page, online at www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana