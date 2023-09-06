Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
25 minutes ago
Aladdin and his three siblings were found in Degraff when just a few weeks old, way too young to be on their own. They were brought to Paws Animal Shelter, and were sent right to a foster home. They are all super sweet loving kittens who, like all kittens, love to play and be held. They start purring when you picked up, and they love to chase toys and wrestle with one another. Aladdin has markings and is not a typical tabby. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

