Champaign County Pet of the Week

I’m Joy! As my name suggests, I’m a bundle of happiness. I’m a kitten with a heart full of love and a mind full of curiosity. My days are filled with playful pursuits, chasing after shadows, and unraveling mysteries of the world around me. I’m sweet as can be, always ready to give you a purr or a nuzzle when you need it most. I’m a curious little explorer, eager to discover every nook and cranny of my surroundings. Adopting me would mean a home filled with laughter, love, and endless entertainment. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED