Rey is here to remind you she is still available. Rey is a beautiful 2-year-old female spayed tiger who is “loving and funny and loves to cuddle” according to her fosters. She does need to be in a home with no other cats, she wants you all to herself. Come meet Rey at the Paws Animal Shelter (PAWS), 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED