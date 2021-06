Meet Elsie! Elsie may be a tiny kitten but she has a great big spirit and is very spunky. She loves to play, purr and nap. Come by and visit Elsie at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. She’s looking for a fur-ever home. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. CONTRIBUTED