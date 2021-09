Annie Oakley is a very sweet little female kitten who loves to be held and just purrs and purrs. She has a little sister and five brothers who love to cuddle with her. It might be good to take two together. Come meet them at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED