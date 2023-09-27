Champaign County Pet of the Week

BreakingNews
Meet Lady! Lady and her four siblings were born at Paws. They are all super sweet and playful. They love to wrestle and play with fishing line toys. Lady would be a wonderful addition to just about any household. Lady’s siblings have all been adopted so it’s her turn now. Help Lady find her forever home outside of the shelter. Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

