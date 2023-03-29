X

Champaign County Pet of the Week

News
25 minutes ago

Apollo is a 1-year-old neutered male. He is very sweet and has lots of toes. Called a polydactyl, which, in addition to his long hair, makes him a show stopper for sure. Apollo does have a sad story though and every reason to not like people, but he does like people - a lot. He also gets along with the other cats and will make a wonderful addition to most any home. Come visit him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

