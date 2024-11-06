Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hello, I’m Blaire! I’m a kitten with a big personality. I’m sweet as honey, always ready to share a purr or a playful swat at a toy mouse. I’m a friendly little gal, eager to meet new friends and playmates. I love cuddles and can’t resist a good lap to snuggle in. I’m a bundle of joy and energy, but I also know when it’s time to curl up for a nap. I’m looking for a forever home where I can grow, play, and love. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED