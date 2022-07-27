Champaign County Pet of the Week

Combined Shape Caption

Nala is a very pretty 1-year-old black and white cat. She came to the shelter pregnant and had her four kittens in a foster home. They have been weened and spayed, and is now looking for her fur-ever home. Nala was born on 2021 so she falls under the “Christmas in July” special adoption fee of $50. Come meet her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. And it’s Christmas in July. For the rest of this month, adoption fees for any kittens born last year will be reduced to $50. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED