Champaign County Pet of the Week

Meet Bam Bam. He and his siblings are 7-month-olds and are sweet as sugar. They love to play and sit on your lap. If you’re looking for a snuggling kitten, he’s definitely the kitty for you. He’s already neutered, up to date on his vaccines and will do well in most any home. Come meet him at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED