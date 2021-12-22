Champaign County Pet of the Week

Crimson is a beautiful Calico. She’s 10 years old and for the past five of them, she’s been getting along with only three legs. She’s very friendly and loves to be petted. Crimson gets along with the other cats and would do well in just about any home. Come visit her today at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED