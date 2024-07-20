Cedarville expands National Security Agency partnership

The partnership agreement, which was signed in spring, will give faculty and students the opportunity to engage with top cyber operations experts.

The agreement “will allow our students to benefit from training provided by NSA subject matter experts,” said Seth Hamman, professor of cyber operations and computer science. “Having access to leading professionals will prepare our students for internships and post-graduation employment.”

Jack Byerley, a 2020 graduate of Cedarville’s computer science program who now works full-time at the NSA, will serve as liaison between the two organizations to bring collaborative training, recruitment opportunities and mentoring relations to current and future students.

“Since Cedarville became NSA accredited when I was a student, I have been interested in furthering the relationship between the agency and the university,” Byerley said. “Now, as one of the first NSA hires out of Cedarville’s cyber program, God has graciously allowed me to be the NSA’s academic liaison to my alma mater.”

Hamman said Byerley initiated the partnership agreement process as a more formal way for the two organizations to partner.

“It is a joy to see our graduates be successful and value the education they received at Cedarville so highly. Jack’s enthusiastic service will bring great benefits to both organizations,” he said.

This new agreement will strengthen the relationship between the two organizations, which began when the university was designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations in 2018. Only 21 programs in the nation, including Cedarville, share this credentialed designation, according to the NSA.

The NSA leads the U.S. Government in cryptology, which includes both signals intelligence insights and cybersecurity products and services, and establishes common protocols and standards for secure information sharing.