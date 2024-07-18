Clark County Fair draws nearly 1,800 youth participants

Founded in Clark County by A.B. Graham, 4-H has been an integral part of the county’s youth and community since 1902. The four Hs in 4-H represent head, hands, heart and health.

4-H is now America’s largest youth development organization and can be found in 92 countries.

“Clark County 4-H is proud to the birthplace of 4-H for the world,” said Patty House, extension educator — 4-H Youth Development for OSU Extension Clark County. “4-H got its start here and can now be found in 92 countries worldwide. But there is no better program than the one right here where it all got started.”

According to 4h.org, 4‑H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.

In 4‑H programs, children and teens complete hands-on projects in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment with guidance from adult mentors. Youths are encouraged to take on leadership roles.

4-H and FFA participation continues to grow in Clark County.

“Ohio 4-H has a robust project offering with over 200 projects to choose from,” said House. “New projects are added annually. This year’s new projects included Relationships and Assistance Animals in Action.”

House said there will be over 1,000 4-H animals at the Clark County Fair, but there will also be many other projects for fairgoers to view in the Youth Building.

“From, a wooden beehive constructed by a 4-H’er to a fairy garden planted by another, there are lots of creativity being expressed by youth in their 4-H projects,” she said.

House said 4-H continues to add projects for youth to explore and to provide youth with special needs a “Winning 4-H Plan” to be successful in their 4-H experiences.

“Families are looking for hands-on experiences for their children to build important life and career skills to prepare them for the real world when they no longer live under their roof,” she said. “4-H and FFA project participation can be their passport to learning about potential trade careers like welding, electricity, mechanics, woodworking, photography and plumbing.”

House also said for young people who are college goal driven, 4-H and FFA’s STEAM focused programs enable them to put those skills into practice with 3-D printing, engineering, robotics, digital media, computer programming, food, health, environmental and agricultural sciences and more.

“Many 4-H and FFA projects teach youth important life skills including time management, responsibility, recordkeeping, communication, leadership, initiative, perseverance and more,” she said. “Youth learn the importance of caring for a living thing whether that be an animal or a plant.”

Youths can start in 4-H at age 5 and in kindergarten and can participate until the year they turn 19. FFA programs are offered in many local middle and high schools.

“Don’t hesitate to ask 4-H and FFA members about their project experiences, many are excited to share what they have learned and what it takes to get their project to the fair,” said House.

Shawnee High School student Casey Beach is a rising freshman. She joined 4-H in 2023 and is a member of the Star Riders 4-H club. She will show her horse, Clea, at the fair.

“The reason I joined is because I saw how much fun other girls at my barn were having and how much closer they seemed to their horses than I did compared to me and my horse,” she said. “It drove me to sign up for 4-H and to try and create a stronger bond with my horse.”

Explore Deputies to use technology to increase Clark County Fair safety

Beach said she also enjoys the 4-H community, in general.

“It just seems like everybody’s always there for each other and everybody just hopes for the best for you,” she said. “Everybody wants you to grow in the sport even though it’s obviously a competition and it’s competitive it still feels like we’re all just one big family.”

Beach said one of her favorite things about the Clark County Fair is spending a week with friends doing what she loves.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world,” she said. “If you feel like you like want to be in 4-H and there is just something holding you back just do it…I do not regret it at all. I wish I had entered 4H when I was younger. I’m so lucky to experience (4-H).”

The Clark County Fair runs from noon Friday, July 19, through 10 p.m. Friday, July 26. General admission tickets are $8 each. Children ages 5 and under are free and on Wednesday, July 24 – Kid’s Day – children ages 10 and under are free.

To explore 4-H offerings visit: https://ohio4h.org

Those interested in joining Clark County 4-H visit: https://clark.osu.edu or on Facebook.

A 4-H App is available for download for free from the Apple or Google App store. Through the app you can access the Clark County Jr. Fair Schedule, shows and winners. A 4-H office at the Clark County Fair is housed in the Youth Building and is staffed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily during the fair for more information about 4-H.

“Whether a first time 4-H’er or a fourth generation 4-H member, all 4-H’ers and their families look forward to showcasing their projects at the Clark County Fair,” she said. “For many, this is their ‘Faircation.’ Rather than taking a vacation to the ocean shores or needing a passport to travel abroad, 4-H’ers are packing their bags and showboxes and loading their projects into trailers and cars to come to one of the best county fairs in the nation.”