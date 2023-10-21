Cedarville approves new graduate certificate program, faculty

Cedarville University has approved a new program and made some changes to faculty and the school recently.

The university’s board of trustees approved a new graduate certificate program in biblical and theological studies, appointed five new faculty members and is mobilizing entrepreneurs through its new Cedarville University Entrepreneurs (CUE) School.

The graduate certificate in biblical and theological studies is a 12-credit, fully online program with four courses chosen by the student from the five required core courses — Old or New Testament Literature, Systematic Theology 1 or 2 or biblical theology — in a new master’s degree, which is pending Higher Learning Commission approval.

The program will equip students with biblical and theological competence and enhance their skills in ministry, and it could become a springboard for students to complete the master’s program once approved. The program is expected to offer specializations in theological studies, biblical counseling, biblical leadership and worship and theology.

The new faculty members include:

John Jarrett Ford, assistant professor of New Testament and theology, was previously an adjunct professor at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (SBTS). He earned his doctorate in New Testament and Master of Divinity degree from the SBTS, and his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Oklahoma State University.

Holly Hoover, instructor of web design, was previously a web designer for WebFX, and earned her undergraduate degree in visual communication design from Cedarville University.

Brandi Meacham, assistant professor of mathematics, earned her master’s in secondary mathematics and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the State University of New York at Albany.

Shannon Swicker, instructor of biology, previously served as a graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati. She earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Cedarville University, and is nearing completion of a master’s degree in biological sciences from the University of Cincinnati.

Robert Waller, assistant professor of French and linguistics, earned a doctorate in world religions and another in missiology from the SBTS, a Master of Divinity degree from SBTS and a bachelor’s degree in French.

The board also approved academic scholarship levels for 2024-25 new students and officially created a vice president for athletics position. This role was formerly called athletic director, and is held by Chris Cross.

The new CUE School within the Robert W. Plaster School of Business, taught by Kary Oberbrunner, Berry chair of entrepreneurship, is focused on helping people building their brands and become entrepreneurs.

The CUE School is a four-week class model for people to learn how to create a value proposition statement, identify a customer avatar, write a business manifesto and optimize social media. By the final workshop, students will be able to publish their own e-book from their business manifesto and become an Amazon author.

The school includes four entrepreneurial courses that are free and open to the public. Each course will be held in the Apple Technology Resource Center in room 107 and live-streamed on the university’s Facebook and YouTube. The first class was Oct. 13, and additional sessions will be on Fridays, Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1.

To register for one of the sessions, visit https://shorturl.at/gtXY4.