Cassano’s Pizza plans new building in Springfield

“This will be fresh on the outside,” Cassano said. “It’s a new look that I have been working with.”

The Dayton-based Cassano’s has three additional Springfield locations, including two free-standing buildings on Limestone Street. One is at 1718 N. Limestone St., and the other at 2123 S. Limestone St., which was built in 2019.

The fourth Springfield Cassano’s is at 901 N. Bechtle Ave., also constructed in the last four years.

“Springfield’s been very good to us,” Cassano said.

The addition of pickup windows has allowed Cassano’s to better serve customers, he said.

Cassano’s has been in business for nearly 70 years and has 33 locations across the Dayton-area. For more information, visit www.cassanos.com.