Break for Health program to focus on reproduction, sexual wellness

Community Health Foundation (CHF) will continue its quarterly Break for Health series of virtual events by branching into areas some people may be hesitant to investigate although vital to their well-being.
“Reproduction & Sexual Wellness” will use local experts to lead conversations about sexual health across the life span, from adolescence through older adult, for males and females. The program will be noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 and is free.
Joan Elder, CHF’s Break for Health program coordinator said this type of subject is one the organization has a responsibility to present.
“Community Health Foundation exists in part to make sure reproductive services are available in our community and to help fund educators,” she said. “We feel the need to focus on things like this as they are intrinsic in our mission.”
Elder said there are three main takeaways she hopes the participants will get: 1. Learning communication skills – between partners, parents and kids, friends, patient and physician – and who to talk with for such issues; 2. What screenings are important and when, such as pap smears for women and prostate exams for men; 3. Understanding risk factors and recognizing when to talk to a physician.
Break for Health programs always feature a range of panelists and this will include Dr. Ananth Annamraju of Springfield Urology; Britney Bruce, Clark County Combined Health District reproductive wellness nurse manager; Sarah Dahlston, reproductive health educator; Dr. Curtis Orr, OB/GYN; and Danielle Raines, labor and delivery nurse at Springfield Regional Medical Center.
“They will give people the words for what some may think of as a difficult conversations on things they may consider embarrassing,” Elder said. “When you can catch these at an early stage it helps. Medicine has come a long way. Just a couple of generations ago people could’ve died from not knowing and may not with some of these advances we have now.”
As always, Nettie Carter Smith will be program monitor and a virtual question and answer session will conclude the session.
Pre-registration is required to participate. Contact Joan Elder at jelder@mercy.com or www.community-health-foundation.org/break-for-health-2020-21/. Interested people must register by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the livestream.
The program will also be livestreamed to YouTube live but those watching there cannot participate in polls or chat with panelists.
The next Break for Health virtual program will be in early June and focus on men’s health issues.
