Break for Health program to focus on reproduction, sexual wellness

Break for Health programs always feature a range of panelists and this will include Dr. Ananth Annamraju of Springfield Urology; Britney Bruce, Clark County Combined Health District reproductive wellness nurse manager; Sarah Dahlston, reproductive health educator; Dr. Curtis Orr, OB/GYN; and Danielle Raines, labor and delivery nurse at Springfield Regional Medical Center.

“They will give people the words for what some may think of as a difficult conversations on things they may consider embarrassing,” Elder said. “When you can catch these at an early stage it helps. Medicine has come a long way. Just a couple of generations ago people could’ve died from not knowing and may not with some of these advances we have now.”

As always, Nettie Carter Smith will be program monitor and a virtual question and answer session will conclude the session.

Pre-registration is required to participate. Contact Joan Elder at jelder@mercy.com or www.community-health-foundation.org/break-for-health-2020-21/. Interested people must register by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the livestream.

The program will also be livestreamed to YouTube live but those watching there cannot participate in polls or chat with panelists.

The next Break for Health virtual program will be in early June and focus on men’s health issues.