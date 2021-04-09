X

Boil advisory lifted for two Clark County communities

A sign along Odgen Road Wednesday. The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Holiday Hills and Maplewood water districts to boil their drinking water after water infrastructure repairs, according to a statement from the county. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Riley Newton

The boil advisory for Holiday Hills and Maplewood water district customers has been lifted, according to a statement from Clark County.

The Clark County Utilities Department was previously advising customers in the two districts to boil their drinking water starting Wednesday afternoon due to water infrastructure repairs performed Wednesday by the City of Springfield.

Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system were not affected and did not need to boil their water, the county said.

