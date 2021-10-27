One hurt after driver flees traffic stop, hits car, light posts, trees, store, house in New Carlisle

One person was taken to the hospital and S Main Street and E Jefferson Street in New Carlisle are closed after a crash that tore the front end off one vehicle and sent the other crashing into light poles, trees, a storefront and a house.
A witness told our crew on the scene that a silver car fleeing from deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office crashed into a dark-colored car in the intersection, tearing off the front of the darker car.
A sergeant from the sheriff’s office said that a deputy turned on their lights behind the silver car, a Subaru Legacy, which took off, running through a red light and crashing into the darker vehicle, a Toyota sedan.
The front of the Toyota was torn off and the driver was injured, although police on scene said that the injuries were not serious.
The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
After hitting the Toyota, the Subaru then crashed into several light posts and some small trees, before running along the front wall of a store and crashing into a house.
The driver of the Subaru was not injured.
Police said that a structural engineer had been called to assess the damage to the house, and that the driver of the Legacy would be cited for the crash, though the exact charges were unclear.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.