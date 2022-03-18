Blood drives slated in Springfield, New Carlisle

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in Clark County at the following locations and dates:
- First Christian Church: March 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield
- Victory Church: March 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9025 Bellefontaine Road, New Carlisle
- Medway Church: March 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2550 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle
Late winter weather and COVID-19 restrictions continue to impact the regional blood supply. Currently at Community Blood Center type O is in low supply, according to a Community Blood Center press release.
Community Blood Center is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. Community Blood Center needs new platelet, plasma or double red cell donors, according to a release. Call 937-461-3220 to learn more.
Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
About the Author