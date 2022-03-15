Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

To volunteer, call 937-323-8617.

Springfield Church Food Pantry

Greater Grace Temple food pantry will be open from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at 380 W. Leffel Lane. Participants must stay in their car and ID is required.

Healthy Living Workshops

The Area Agency on Aging will host several free Healthy Living workshops in March. Each workshop will be for six-weeks and either on the phone or via Zoom. The workshops are open to adults of any age living with a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers.

The workshops focus on common problems such as chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communications with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

The workshops include:

Health Living with diabetes – phone discussion begins on Wednesday and takes place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Health Living with chronic pain – phone discussion begins on Thursday and takes place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

For more information, visit info4seniors.org or reach out to Karin Nevius at knevius@info4seniors.org or 937-341-3001.

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St. in Springfield, will have a food pantry distribution from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday.

Urbana/West Liberty Blood Drive

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

The Quest Community Church community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at 110 South St. in West Liberty.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Those that donate will receive the new green “Giving is Good” t-shirt through April 30 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and welcome spring. Everyone who registers to donate during March will be entered in the “Saving Lives is a Slam Dunk” drawing for a “Final Four” of grand prizes, including a big screen (70-inch) TV, a Weber grill, a YETI cooler and a Solo Stove.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Champaign County Health District/Community Center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Springfield Church Drive-Thru Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday, March 17. The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.