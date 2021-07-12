Blood drive, furniture drop, more this week

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at donortime.com.

Explore Tyson recall grows to nearly 9 million pounds of chicken contaminated with listeria

Clark County Furniture Drop

The Clark County Solid Waste District will hold its monthly furniture drop on Tuesday.

The drop will take place at 1602 W. Main St. in Springfield.

Signups are required. Timeslots are available between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to drop off furniture.

The cost to drop off a large item is $10, such as a couch, mattress or other large items. The cost is $5 for smaller items, such as chairs.

For more information, call 937-521-2020.

Explore Springfield man pleads not guilty to alleged arson incident

Mobile mammography screening

Mercy Health Springfield’s mobile mammography screening services will be at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday.

The screenings will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 701 E. Columbia St. in Springfield.

3D and 2D screening options will be available during the 15-minute screening appointments. No doctor’s orders are needed to make an appointment.

Photo ID and insurance card are required. Walk-ins are welcome but are not guaranteed.

To schedule a mammogram, call 937-523-9332.

Top 10 Essential Tasks for Board Governance

Leadership Clark County Ohio is hosting a session for Top 10 Essential Tasks for Board Governance training on Wednesday.

The session will take place throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brinkman Center at 100 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.

This training is open to anyone who is joining a board or has recently joined one. Lunch and snacks are provided.

To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/157657248073 or email info@leadershipclarkcounty.org with any questions.

This event is sponsored by The Springfield Foundation, The Wilson Sheehan Foundation, United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties, Community Health Foundation and The Turner Foundation.

Explore New Clark County task seeks to become additional support for nursing home

Summer Arts Festival: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Springfield Arts Council will present the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Thursday.

The production will be from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at the Veterans Park Amphitheater at 250 Cliff Park Road in Springfield.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted during intermission.

For more information, visit the Springfield Arts Council page on Facebook, or visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org.