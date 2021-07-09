Springfield man pleads not guilty to alleged arson incident

“He suddenly ‘freaked out’ and grabbed a gas can, then started dumping gasoline on a floor rug. Once he finished with that, he piled lawn chairs on top of the rug and lit it on fire,” the affidavit stated.

The victim told police she also had pain and swelling to her right ankle from being too close to the fire.

Explore New Aldi grocery proposed for Springfield

Officers spoke with a witness who said he was with the victim when she went out to the garage before returning to his house. He said he heard a commotion and went back to the garage to find a fire and saw Corvin putting the gas can on top of the fire. He said that’s when he “ran back to his house, retrieved his fire extinguisher, and put the fire out.”

According to the affidavit, Corvin denied to police about lighting the fire. He said he was asleep on a couch in the garage when the victim woke him up and found him “doused in gasoline,” the affidavit stated.

Corvin was then arrested for aggravated arson, arson and domestic violence.