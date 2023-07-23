Best of Springfield: Check out the finalists before voting starts on Monday

We’ve chosen the finalists in the Best of Springfield contest. Now, get ready to start voting on Monday.
After we received tens of thousands of nominations, we chose the audience favorites in our 56 categories.
Click here and scroll to the contest tool to check out the finalists ahead of voting starting tomorrow.
Here’s what else you should know about the contest:
The timeline
» Voting: July 24-Aug. 11
» Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 12
» Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 15
The categories
- Best Annual Festival
- Best Appetizers
- Best Asian Food
- Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
- Best Auto Repair
- Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
- Best Bakery
- Best Band
- Best Bar/Brewpub
- Best Barbershop
- Best BBQ
- Best Bike Shop
- Best Boutique
- Best Breakfast
- Best Burger
- Best Caterer
- Best Chocolates
- Best Cocktails
- Best Coffeehouse
- Best Contractor/Construction Firm
- Best Cookies
- Best Customer Service
- Best Dental Professional
- Best Desserts
- Best Dine-In Restaurant
- Best DJ
- Best Donuts
- Best Employer
- Best Farmers Market Vendor
- Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
- Best Florist
- Best Food Truck
- Best Garden Center
- Best Gym/Yoga Studio
- Best Ice Cream
- Best Italian Food
- Best Landscaper
- Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
- Best Lunch Spot
- Best Mexican Food
- Best New Business
- Best Patio for Dining and Drinks
- Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
- Best Pizza
- Best Place for Home Decor
- Best Place for Kids Fun
- Best Place to Buy Jewelry
- Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
- Best Place to Take Visitors
- Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
- Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
- Best Salon/Spa
- Best Tacos
- Best Tattoo Artist
- Best Wedding Venue
- Best Wings/Chicken
