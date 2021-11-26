Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after alleged altercation with student

A Tecumseh Middle School teacher who also serves as a Huber Heights councilman “will not agree to any disciplinary measures” for an alleged altercation with a student.
Ed Lyons has been on administrative leave since the Nov. 5 incident, for which he’s accused of having and “extended physical altercation” with a student that was captured on video by another student, according to his personnel file obtained by the newspaper. He has worked for Tecumseh Local Schools since 1995.
Attorney Brian Garvine, who represents Lyons, wrote in an email that the district is asking Lyons to agree to disciplinary action, even though the student was the aggressor. The student’s identity is being withheld because the pupil is a minor.
Superintendent Paula Crew said Friday she has no comment “due to the integrity of the process.”
“It’s still an internal investigation, and the process is still taking place,” she said.
Garvine alleged in his statement that the student “attacked, threatened, choke, bit and caused a laceration on my client’s arm, which caused bleeding.”
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was called to Tecumseh on Nov. 5 after a school district employee reported an assault, and no injuries were reported, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The sheriff’s office conducted a criminal investigation, and both Lyons and the student were cleared of any criminal charges, Crew said.
The sheriff’s office said no charges will be filed, and the case has been closed following their investigation.
Garvine said Lyons would agree to training regarding how to handle disruptive students , but reiterated that he will not agree to any disciplinary measures.
Such training is offered to all teachers and staff members, superintendent Crew said.
“All teachers in school receive training on how to deal with disruptive children and behavior problems in the classroom setting. In addition, our district offers crisis prevention training to deal with disruptive students in a manner you are taught to verbally deescalate the issue,” she said.
