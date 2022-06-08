Grand jury declines to indict officer who ran over man with cruiser

“We’re talking about a loss of life and every loss of life is tragic,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Nobody deserves to die and I’m very sad about these facts. My heart goes out to the friends and the family of Eric Cole.”

Springfield police investigated the shooting, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, investigated the cruiser striking Cole.

The attorney general’s office served as a special prosecutor and used the investigation from Springfield police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to construct a case that was presented from a grand jury.

Yost noted that while there are many things that are horrible and tragic in life, it may not violate a criminal statute. He added “some wrongs are civil” and can still be addressed in court even if it is not criminal.

Cole’s death sparked protests in Springfield by family, friends and community members.

The patrol’s crash report said, “(the police cruiser) was driving south on South Center Boulevard in emergency response. (The police cruiser) struck a pedestrian (Cole) laying in the roadway.”

The crash report stated Rosales was in emergency response with her overhead lights activated, and was distracted by something outside of the vehicle.

At the time, Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said Rosales did not see Cole on the street because she was reportedly looking at houses for addresses and the officer stopped immediately and began to render aid after the incident.

“This was an accident,” Graf said at a press conference a year ago. “That doesn’t mean it’s OK. This was not an intentional act by the officer. I am sure of that.”