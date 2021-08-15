Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Name: Mae Mastin
School: Tecumseh High School
Grade: 12
Age: 17
Sports: Basketball, soccer, and track
Claim to fame/honors: two National Championships in AAU basketball, CBC honors in basketball and soccer
Words you live by: “It’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward.”
Toughest opponent: Basketball Jonathan Alder and for soccer it is Shawnee
Biggest influence: my brother Clay
Game-day rituals: Always eat a protein bar in the morning, braid my hair, drink a Game Fuel, and always put my left ankle brace and shoe on first.
What’s on your bedroom walls: my initial and awards from sports
When I’m bored I like to… hangout with friends or watch a Netflix show
Favorite movie: Miracles from Heaven
Person who would play you in a movie: Matilda, from the movie Matilda
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby
Favorite book: Franny Parker
Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribs, corn on the cob, mac ‘n cheese, and mashed potatoes
Favorite restaurant: Sake
Whose mind would you like to read: my parents
Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora
Talent you’d like to have: Skiing
Favorite school subject: Math
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite team: Golden State Warriors
Something in the world I’d like to change: animal abuse
Favorite sports moment: winning a National Championship
Favorite junk food: Cheetos Puffs
Best thing about your favorite sport: I can do what I love almost everyday and be around people I enjoy being around