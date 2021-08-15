Athlete of the Week Tecumseh High School

Claim to fame/honors: two National Championships in AAU basketball, CBC honors in basketball and soccer

Words you live by: “It’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward.”

Toughest opponent: Basketball Jonathan Alder and for soccer it is Shawnee

Biggest influence: my brother Clay

Game-day rituals: Always eat a protein bar in the morning, braid my hair, drink a Game Fuel, and always put my left ankle brace and shoe on first.

What’s on your bedroom walls: my initial and awards from sports

When I’m bored I like to… hangout with friends or watch a Netflix show

Favorite movie: Miracles from Heaven

Person who would play you in a movie: Matilda, from the movie Matilda

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite musical artist: Lil Baby

Favorite book: Franny Parker

Favorite home-cooked meal: Ribs, corn on the cob, mac ‘n cheese, and mashed potatoes

Favorite restaurant: Sake

Whose mind would you like to read: my parents

Place where you’d love to travel: Bora Bora

Talent you’d like to have: Skiing

Favorite school subject: Math

Favorite athlete: Steph Curry

Favorite team: Golden State Warriors

Something in the world I’d like to change: animal abuse

Favorite sports moment: winning a National Championship

Favorite junk food: Cheetos Puffs

Best thing about your favorite sport: I can do what I love almost everyday and be around people I enjoy being around