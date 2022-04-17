Athlete of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Name: Brinkli Hayes
School: Springfield Clark CTC/Tecumseh High School
Grade: 12
Age: 18
Sports: Cheerleader, Track
Claim to fame/honors: Multitasking and motivation
Words you live by: “If we stand for nothing, we’ll fall for anything.”
Toughest opponent: Fairborn or Shawnee
Biggest influence: my mom
Game-day rituals: handshake with my best friend
What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and sunflowers
When I’m bored I like to... catch up on schoolwork
Favorite movie: The Notebook
Person who would play you in a movie: myself
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite musical artist: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite book: Bible
Favorite home-cooked meal: Biscuits and gravy
Favorite restaurant: anywhere Italian
Whose mind would you like to read: to be a mind reader in general
Place where you’d love to travel: Italy
Talent you’d like to have: Gymnastics
Favorite school subject: Biology
Favorite athlete: Olivia Dune
Favorite team: Bengals
Something in the world I’d like to change: overall positivity
Favorite sports moment: Senior nights and homecoming games for football
Favorite junk food: Fries
Best thing about your favorite sport: the people
