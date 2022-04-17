springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

Brinkli Hayes is the Athlete of the Week from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Brinkli Hayes

School: Springfield Clark CTC/Tecumseh High School

Grade: 12

Age: 18

Sports: Cheerleader, Track

Claim to fame/honors: Multitasking and motivation

Words you live by: “If we stand for nothing, we’ll fall for anything.”

Toughest opponent: Fairborn or Shawnee

Biggest influence: my mom

Game-day rituals: handshake with my best friend

What’s on your bedroom walls: pictures and sunflowers

When I’m bored I like to... catch up on schoolwork

Favorite movie: The Notebook

Person who would play you in a movie: myself

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite musical artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite book: Bible

Favorite home-cooked meal: Biscuits and gravy

Favorite restaurant: anywhere Italian

Whose mind would you like to read: to be a mind reader in general

Place where you’d love to travel: Italy

Talent you’d like to have: Gymnastics

Favorite school subject: Biology

Favorite athlete: Olivia Dune

Favorite team: Bengals

Something in the world I’d like to change: overall positivity

Favorite sports moment: Senior nights and homecoming games for football

Favorite junk food: Fries

Best thing about your favorite sport: the people

