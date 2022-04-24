springfield-news-sun logo
Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Aaron Conley is the Athlete of the Week from Mechanicsburg High School. CONTRIBUTED

Name: Aaron Conley

School: Mechanicsburg High School

Grade: Senior

Age: 18

Sports: Football, Wrestling, Baseball

Claim to fame/honors: Senior Year: 1st Team OHC Football, 1st Team All Area Football, 2nd Team All State Football. Junior Year: 1st Team All OHC Baseball, 1st Team All Area, MVCA Division 3 Player of the Year, 2nd Team All State Baseball

Words you live by: “Just go out there, and have fun.”

Toughest opponent: West Jefferson

Biggest influence: my grandpa

Game-day rituals: go home, take a nap, show up for BP

What’s on your bedroom walls: Johnny Bench pennant

When I’m bored I like to… workout

Favorite movie: Rocky 4

Person who would play you in a movie: Chris Evans

Favorite TV show: Family Guy

Favorite musical artist: Ac Dc

Favorite book: Lone Survivor

Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf

Favorite restaurant: Red Robin

Place where you’d love to travel: France

Talent you’d like to have: being able to juggle

Favorite school subject: History

Favorite athlete: Johnny Bench

Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds

Something in the world I’d like to change: the shift rule in baseball

Favorite sports moment: Pete Rose running over Ray Fosse in the 1970 All Star Game

Favorite junk food: DQ Cookie Dough Blizzard

Best thing about your favorite sport: You get to take the field with guys you have grown up with to play a game we all love, and represent our community.

