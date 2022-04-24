Athlete of the Week Mechanicsburg High School

Name: Aaron Conley
School: Mechanicsburg High School
Grade: Senior
Age: 18
Sports: Football, Wrestling, Baseball
Claim to fame/honors: Senior Year: 1st Team OHC Football, 1st Team All Area Football, 2nd Team All State Football. Junior Year: 1st Team All OHC Baseball, 1st Team All Area, MVCA Division 3 Player of the Year, 2nd Team All State Baseball
Words you live by: “Just go out there, and have fun.”
Toughest opponent: West Jefferson
Biggest influence: my grandpa
Game-day rituals: go home, take a nap, show up for BP
What’s on your bedroom walls: Johnny Bench pennant
When I’m bored I like to… workout
Favorite movie: Rocky 4
Person who would play you in a movie: Chris Evans
Favorite TV show: Family Guy
Favorite musical artist: Ac Dc
Favorite book: Lone Survivor
Favorite home-cooked meal: meatloaf
Favorite restaurant: Red Robin
Place where you’d love to travel: France
Talent you’d like to have: being able to juggle
Favorite school subject: History
Favorite athlete: Johnny Bench
Favorite team: Cincinnati Reds
Something in the world I’d like to change: the shift rule in baseball
Favorite sports moment: Pete Rose running over Ray Fosse in the 1970 All Star Game
Favorite junk food: DQ Cookie Dough Blizzard
Best thing about your favorite sport: You get to take the field with guys you have grown up with to play a game we all love, and represent our community.